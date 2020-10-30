Woman killed in hit-and-run after stopping to help crash victim on Hwy. 190; multiple drivers fled area

PORT ALLEN - A good Samaritan was struck and killed after she pulled over to help out another person involved in a crash overnight.

State police said Theresa Matherne, 57, of Baton Rouge was fatally struck after she stopped to help a driver involved in a crash on US 190 near LA 415 around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Matherne was walking in an eastbound lane when she was hit by multiple vehicles. The vehicles that struck Matherne then fled the scene.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact LSP at 225-754-8500.