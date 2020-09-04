Police: Woman injured in Friday morning shooting near Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE - A shooting occurred Friday morning within an apartment community on Cedar Lake Drive, which is just west of Staring Lane.

A representative with Baton Rouge Police says the shooting occurred within the 1700 block of the street around 8 a.m. and left a woman injured.

Authorities say after the woman was shot a male suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

At this time the extent of the woman's injuries are unknown.

