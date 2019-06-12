Woman killed in fatal crash involving train

GARYVILLE- Louisiana State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a train on LA Hwy 54 south of Oak Park Blvd.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The identity of the woman killed in the wreck is unknown at the time.

Police say the crash happened as the driver was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 54 in a 2015 Toyota Camry. At the same time, a train was in motion on the tracks, and the railroad crossing arms were in the down position with lights and audible warnings functioning. For an unknown reason, the driver drove around a stopped car and through the crossing arms. As a result, the Toyota ran underneath the moving train.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Autopsy results are pending in order to determine impairment and identification.

The crash is still under investigation.