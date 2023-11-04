57°
Woman killed in driveby shooting on Geronimo St.
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police are investigating a deadly shooting after a woman was shot multiple times in chest.
Baton Rouge Police said Keisha Parker, 30, died at the hospital after she was shot outside of a home in the 3800 block of Geronimo St. by an unknown black male suspect.
Police said they believe it was a driveby, and the suspect was last seen leaving the scene in a green colored SUV.
Police were called out to the scene shortly after 12 p.m. Neighbors in the area say they heard at least four gunshots. Investigators said a motive is unknown at this time.
Watch WBRZ News 2 at 10 p.m. for more details.
