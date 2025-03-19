Woman killed in domestic shooting outside Our Lady of the Lake

BATON ROUGE - A woman was gunned down outside of Our Lady of the Lake hospital on Wednesday afternoon in what police say was a domestic shooting.

According to BRPD Chief TJ Morse, the shooting happened outside the hospital on Hennessey Boulevard around 3:45 p.m.

Chief Morse said the woman, who is an employee at the facility, was in the parking lot leaving work when someone shot her.

After she was shot, she was taken into the trauma unit at the hospital where she died. Chief Morse said the suspect has not been arrested.

The hospital was put on lockdown with an active shooter protocol for employees. That mandate was lifted before 5 p.m.

Police said more information about the suspect will be released.

Our Lady of the Lake issued the following statement:

“Our Lady of the Lake is a beacon of healing for our community and today that sacred space was shattered by a tragic act of violence. We lost a member of our work family, a mother, and a friend to many.

I want to thank law enforcement for their quick response, the team members who jumped into action to provide care, and our security who ensured the safety of our facilities."