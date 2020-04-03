76°
Woman killed in deadly Port Allen crash Friday
PORT ALLEN - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in West Baton Rouge Parish Friday.
Sources tell WBRZ the crash happened shortly before 1 o'clock near the Erwinville Community Center on Rougon Road. The victim was said to be a 55-year-old woman from the area.
She has not been identified at this time.
No other details about the crash are available at this time.
