76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman killed in deadly Port Allen crash Friday

36 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, April 03 2020 Apr 3, 2020 April 03, 2020 12:57 PM April 03, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in West Baton Rouge Parish Friday.

Sources tell WBRZ the crash happened shortly before 1 o'clock near the Erwinville Community Center on Rougon Road. The victim was said to be a 55-year-old woman from the area.

She has not been identified at this time. 

No other details about the crash are available at this time. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days