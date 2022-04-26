Woman killed, children hospitalized after head-on crash in Pointe Coupee

OSCAR - A woman died and multiple children were seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Pointe Coupee Parish Monday night.

The wreck was first reported shortly after 7 p.m. on LA 78, west of LA 1. According to Louisiana State Police, 27-year-old Amber Crawford of Ventress died at the scene.

State troopers believe Crawford was driving east on the highway when a Chrysler sedan, driven by 34-year-old Andre Slaughter, drifted into opposing traffic and hit Crawford head-on.

Police said Slaughter had five passengers in his vehicle at the time, at least two of them children ages 3 and 13. Slaughter and all of his passengers suffered severe injuries in the crash and were taken to a hospital.

No one—including both drivers—was properly restrained at the time of the crash, according to State Police.

The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.