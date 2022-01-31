56°
Woman killed by man before he shot himself at nearby funeral home
DONALDSONVILLE - A woman was found shot to death outside a gas station Sunday, and deputies discovered her killer shot himself in the parking lot of a nearby funeral home.
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the body of 36-year-old Charlotte Smith was found around 8:15 p.m. outside the station on West 10th Street.
Shortly thereafter, deputies found the body of 38-year-old Raymond Shields in the parking lot of a funeral home on La. 945 Loop with a single gunshot wound to his head.
Deputies said they believe the murder-suicide spiraled from a domestic violence incident, but the investigation is ongoing.
