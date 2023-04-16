Woman killed and another person hurt in early-morning shooting Sunday

70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday, April 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was shot to death and another person was injured in an early-morning shooting Sunday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue rear Renoir Avenue. 

Then woman's identity has not been released and there is no information regarding to the injured person's condition. 

A coroner's van and police officers were on Renoir Avenue around 1:50 p.m., but the cases are unrelated. 

