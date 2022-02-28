52°
Woman killed after crashing into patrol car stopped on I-10 at previous wreck
BONNET CARRE SPILLWAY - A woman died in the hospital after crashing into a deputy's patrol car at the scene of a previous crash.
Louisiana State Police said a St. Charles Parish deputy turned their emergency lights on and pulled into the left lane on the Bonnet Carre Spillway bridge around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to block traffic from a previous crash.
Troopers said 23-year-old Alexis Jones crashed into the deputy's vehicle, pushing the SUV into the previously wrecked car.
Jones and a passenger were taken to a hospital where Jones later died.
The deputy and other driver were standing outside of their vehicles and were unharmed.
State police said impairment may a factor in the crash. Toxicology samples were taken.
