Woman killed after being struck by two cars while walking along highway in Livingston Parish

DENHAM SPRINGS — A woman was killed while walking along La. 447 after she was hit by two cars, State Police said.

The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Deasha Doucet, who was walking along La. 447 near Andrews Road in Livingston Parish on Wednesday around 10 p.m.

According to LSP, Doucet was walking south near the center of the southbound lane. At the same time, a pickup truck was also going south and struck her before continuing south on La. 447.

Doucet was then struck by a 2021 Kia K5, LSP said. The driver of the K5 stopped to help Doucet and reported the crash.

When authorities arrived, Doucet was pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

State police said they believe the pickup that hit Doucet to be a full-size gray or silver Chevrolet pickup of unknown year with damage to the front center portion of the vehicle.