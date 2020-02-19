Woman killed after being run over at New Orleans Nyx parade

Image by Michael DeMocker

NEW ORLEANS- A woman was run over and killed by a float Wednesday evening in New Orleans.

The incident occurred near Magazine Street and Valence around 8:00 p.m. during the Krewe of Nyx parade.

The parade began in uptown around 6:15 p.m. and consisted of 44 floats. The parade stopped at the point of the accident.

Bystanders say the woman was facing away from the float before she was hit and people were screaming for help, children crying.

The incident occurred near the middle of the 44-float lineup.

WWL-TV reporter Katie Moore posted a video of the scene on her Twitter.

Somber scene once the crowd cleared after a woman was run over and killed by a Nyx float #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/7w7F97oWk2 — Katie Moore (@katiecmoore) February 20, 2020

The parade will be rerouted due to the fatal accident, now going from Bordeaux to Camp, then to Cadiz, and back on the original route.

This is a developing story. More details to come.