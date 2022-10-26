Woman killed, 6 students hurt after school bus flipped during early-morning crash

BATON ROUGE - A woman reportedly ran a stop sign and collided with a school bus loaded with children, leaving her dead and at least six children hurt.

Officials said the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday morning at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Wooddale Boulevard. School officials said as many as 15 students were on the bus at the time, but none of them were seriously hurt.

Six were taken to a hospital, authorities told WBRZ.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the person who died, 50-year-old Cindy Anderson, was in the vehicle that hit the bus. Police believe Anderson ran a stop sign and T-boned the bus, causing it to veer out of control and flip.

Police said it's possible that Anderson suffered a health emergency just moments before the crash. The coroner's office has not yet determined her cause of death.

Traffic was diverted at the site of the crash on Florida Boulevard for much of the morning.