Woman inside vehicle struck by gunfire in Plaquemine, airlifted to hospital

PLAQUEMINE - A woman was rushed to a hospital Friday afternoon after a bullet struck the vehicle she was sitting in and wounded her.

Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne said the woman and her boyfriend showed up at the police station after the shooting. An AirMed helicopter landed outside the Plaquemine courthouse to take her to a hospital. Police said her injury didn't appear life-threatening.

Police spoke with the boyfriend, who said the back window of their vehicle was shot out while driving just blocks from the police station, around Plaquemine Street and Rich Street.

Officers found bullet holes in other vehicles in the area where the shooting occurred.

The police chief said two suspects were taken into custody along with two weapons. Other details related to the shooting were not immediately available.