Woman injured in shooting in Baton Rouge Friday night

7 years 9 months 3 weeks ago Friday, April 08 2016 Apr 8, 2016 April 08, 2016 8:31 PM April 08, 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter Robinson

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Baton Rouge Friday night, a BRPD spokesman says.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on North Ardenwood Drive near Villa Ashley Drive. Police say a black male walked up to a group standing outside, pulled out a handgun and shot a woman in the arm before fleeing the scene. Investigators believe the suspect was looking for someone.

Police say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening, and they do not have any suspects at the time of this post.

We'll have any updates Friday on WBRZ News 2 at 10!

