Woman injured in shooting in Baton Rouge Friday night

BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Baton Rouge Friday night, a BRPD spokesman says.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on North Ardenwood Drive near Villa Ashley Drive. Police say a black male walked up to a group standing outside, pulled out a handgun and shot a woman in the arm before fleeing the scene. Investigators believe the suspect was looking for someone.

Police say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening, and they do not have any suspects at the time of this post.

We'll have any updates Friday on WBRZ News 2 at 10!