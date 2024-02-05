53°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman injured in shooting in Baton Rouge Friday night
BATON ROUGE - A woman was injured in a shooting outside an apartment complex in Baton Rouge Friday night, a BRPD spokesman says.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on North Ardenwood Drive near Villa Ashley Drive. Police say a black male walked up to a group standing outside, pulled out a handgun and shot a woman in the arm before fleeing the scene. Investigators believe the suspect was looking for someone.
Police say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening, and they do not have any suspects at the time of this post.
Trending News
We'll have any updates Friday on WBRZ News 2 at 10!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two Mardi Gras parades roll through Baton Rouge on Sunday
-
Krewe of Diversion braves nasty weather and raises over $30K for St....
-
Local organizations helping file taxes for free
-
One found dead in water at Comite River Conservation Area Saturday morning
-
Home along Wilmot Street burned down Saturday afternoon