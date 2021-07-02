Woman injured in devastating Joor Road area house fire

BATON ROUGE - Fire broke out in a Joor Road area residence early Friday morning, and first responders rescued one woman from the burning home.

Officials say the woman who was found in the home is now hospitalized, in critical condition.

According to the Central Fire Department, the fire broke out at a residence within the 12000 block of Slope Oak Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the blaze and were able to get it under control in less than thirty minutes.

While assessing the scene, officials noted that the fire started in the home's kitchen.

Central Fire Department took the lead in responding to the incident and worked to extinguish the blaze alongside crews from District Six Fire and East Side Fire.

Officials say the State Fire Marshal and Baton Rouge Fire investigators were also called to the scene of the incident, indicating that the house fire may be under investigation.