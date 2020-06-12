Woman injured in boating accident in Plaquemine waterway

PLAQUEMINE - A woman suffered a head injury after her boat struck an object in an Iberville Parish waterway Friday afternoon.

The accident was first reported around 3:30 p.m. in the Port Allen Lock along LA 75. The Plaquemine Fire Department says the boater was thrown from her seat after the vessel hit a log.

The victim reportedly suffered injuries to her head and neck after being flung into the deck of the boat. She was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment.