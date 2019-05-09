Woman injured after suffering apparent shark bite off Oahu

HALEIWA, Hawaii - A woman was injured Wednesday after suffering an apparent shark bite while off the North Shore of Oahu.

A Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Haleiwa Boat Harbor for what was initially reported as a spear injury, Hawaii News Now reports. At the scene, the woman told paramedics she had actually been bitten by a shark while in the water about three miles offshore.

Authorities say the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The incident is under investigation.