Woman in New Orleans struck by train, killed Monday morning

Monday, August 02 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - According to New Orleans Police, a woman lost her life Monday when a train struck her vehicle.

WWL-TV reports that it was shortly before 1:15 a.m. when the woman was driving along I-10 east near South Carrollton Avenue and her car went off the road and onto the train tracks. 

An oncoming train hit the vehicle and she was killed in the collision. 

At this time, the woman has not been identified and it's unclear why her car left the road.

The tragic incident remains under investigation.  

