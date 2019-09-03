Woman in Bahamas takes in 97 dogs to protect from Dorian

NASSAU - Thanks to a good Samaritan, nearly 100 abandoned dogs have been given shelter as Hurricane Dorian rips through the Bahamas, leaving behind a historical amount of damage.

Since the storm made landfall, Chella Philips has taken in 97 dogs to keep them safe from Dorian's destructive path. She shared a series of posts on Facebook stating she doesn't mind sharing her living space with the pups—all that matters to her is their safety.

"We have barricaded the refuge and nobody is outside, the music is playing in all directions of the house and the AC is blowing for them," she wrote on Facebook. "Each island has abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide in a category 5 monster and only God can protect them now."

Phillips also launched a crowdfunding campaign to help finance her animal refuge. So far, $130,000 has been raised, which is nearly seven times her original goal.

As of Tuesday night, Philips says she and all the dogs were safe from the storm.