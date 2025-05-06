70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman hurt in shooting along Taft Street

Tuesday, May 06 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot Monday night. 

First responders rushed to Taft Street, just off of Highland Road where a different shooting happened hours earlier. 

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody. 

