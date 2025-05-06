70°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman hurt in shooting along Taft Street
BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot Monday night.
First responders rushed to Taft Street, just off of Highland Road where a different shooting happened hours earlier.
The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
Trending News
Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was on the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman hurt in shooting along Taft Street
-
Public defender's office says failed DA tax impacts their office
-
Addis American Idol contestant makes it to Top 7
-
Family of missing Amite man offering $10K reward for information about where...
-
Rayne Police officer shot, killed; State Police investigating
Sports Video
-
LSU softball readies for SEC Tournament play
-
Dunham, U-High advance in state baseball playoffs
-
$$$ Best Bets: The Greatest Two Minutes in Sports!
-
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky beat Brazil in WNBA preseason game...
-
State softball semi-finals rain delayed, Doyle and Parkview gets games in