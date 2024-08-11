82°
Woman hurt in shooting along North Ardenwood Drive on Saturday

5 hours 28 minutes ago Saturday, August 10 2024 Aug 10, 2024 August 10, 2024 7:35 PM August 10, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot Saturday afternoon.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along North Ardenwood around 6:30 p.m. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No information about a suspect or motive was released. 

