Woman hurt after driving vehicle into pond
BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to the hospital after her car crashed into a pond along Comite Drive Friday afternoon.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Comite and Foster Road. The vehicle was seen partially submerged in the water.
Authorities say the driver was taken from the scene with minor injuries.
It's unclear what caused the crash.
