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Woman hospitalized, another person wanted after shooting stemming from fight at La Margie Avenue apartment
BATON ROUGE — A woman was hospitalized after being shot in the chest and leg following an altercation at a La Margie Avenue apartment complex.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the Monday evening shooting was preceded by an argument between multiple people. During the argument, one person attempted to spray someone with a self-defense spray, resulting in another person pulling a gun and firing multiple shots. Police arrived at the scene around 9:31 p.m.
A woman was struck by the gunfire, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
A suspect has not been arrested or taken into custody yet, but BRPD officials told WBRZ that they have been identified.
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