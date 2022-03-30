Woman held captive escapes, leads TPSO deputies to drug bust

SCHRIEVER - Sheriff's deputies in Terrebonne Parish arrested two men on a range of drug charges Wednesday after they were flagged down by a woman who said her boyfriend was holding her captive.

A deputy on patrol near the intersection of Back Project Road and Isle of Cuba Road in Terrebonne Parish said he encountered the woman at around 5:20 p.m. She told the deputy that her boyfriend, 25-year-old Joshua Hyatt, forced her to stay in his residence on Voclain Street since Sunday.

Deputies then went to the Hyatt's residence where they found the man's brother, 21-year-old Kevin Hyatt. He told deputies that Joshua wasn't in the house, but they discovered he was inside and chased him out of the back door of the residence.

After a brief chase, Joshua Hyatt was apprehended and taken into custody. A TPSO deputy was injured during the incident and was taken by ambulance to an area hospital to be treated for an injury to the hand.

During the investigation, deputies received information that drugs and weapons were inside the residence. Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force agents responded to the location in order to assist with the investigation.

Agents seized a large quantity of narcotics including 10 oxycodone pills, legend drugs, 45.9 grams of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of hydrocodone, 87.7 grams of THC wax, 9.6 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of heroin, $551 in counterfeit bills, a 50 caliber powder rifle, .a .38 caliber handgun, 20 gauge shotgun and a ballistic vest.

Joshua Hyatt was booked on charges of three counts of distribution of CDS I, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS II, possession of CDS II, distribution of legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic abuse battery, unlawful use of body armor, monetary instrument abuse, possession of weapons in the presence of CDS, probation violation, parole violation and resisting an officer. He remains in the parish jail on a $200,000 bond.

Kevin Hyatt was booked on charges of three counts of distribution of CDS I, two counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS II, possession of CDS II, distribution of legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of body armor, monetary instrument abuse and possession of weapons in the presence of CDS. He remains in the parish jail on a $50,000 bond.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 876-2500.