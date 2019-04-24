79°
Woman gets 16 years for killing husband in porn dispute
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) - A 69-year-old Arkansas woman who was convicted of fatally shooting her husband after she discovered he had reordered a pornography channel has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.
The Pine Bluff Commercial reported Wednesday that both sides agreed on the sentence after Patricia Hill was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Frank Hill at their Pine Bluff home about 40 miles southeast of Little Rock.
Hill testified that she wasn't thinking when she killed her husband last July and only meant to get his attention. According to testimony, she'd previously canceled the channel from their service twice but shot her husband after seeing the channel had been added again.
Patricia Hill will be eligible to apply for parole in about three years.
