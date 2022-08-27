Woman found shot to death, lying in ditch on Hiawatha Street

Photo: Google Earth

BATON ROUGE - Police found the body of a woman lying in a ditch on a small street near I-110 on Saturday.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 39-year-old Jessica Green was found lying in a ditch in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street around noon.

Police said Green was shot. Officers did not say how long she may have been there.

No suspect or motive have been released. Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.