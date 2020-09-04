90°
Woman found shot dead at Tigerland apartment complex
BATON ROUGE - A woman was found covered in blood and later pronounced dead at a Tigerland apartment complex Friday morning.
Authorities responded to calls of a woman being found at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex around 9:30.
Sources later told WBRZ the woman had died.
Baton Rouge Police are investigating and said the woman was shot.
No other information has been released.
