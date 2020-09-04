81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman found shot dead at Tigerland apartment complex

4 hours 12 minutes 19 seconds ago Friday, September 04 2020 Sep 4, 2020 September 04, 2020 9:59 AM September 04, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ TV
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found covered in blood and later pronounced dead at a Tigerland apartment complex Friday morning.

Authorities responded to calls of a woman being found at the Tiger Plaza apartment complex around 9:30.  

Sources later told WBRZ the woman had died.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating and said the woman was shot.  

No other information has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days