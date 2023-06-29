Woman found dead inside her Gonzales home; sheriff says she had multiple head injuries

GONZALES - Deputies are looking for the person responsible for killing a woman who was found dead inside of her home early Wednesday morning.

The body was discovered at a residence on LA 74 in Gonzales, law enforcement reported in a news release Thursday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Sonia Escalante-Baca, 43, was found dead with what appeared to be blunt-force injuries to her head. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

No other details on what deputies found at the scene were immediately available.

The department said deputies have interviewed the victim's spouse and relatives, and investigators do not believe the killing was a random act.

Authorities have not identified a suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies at 225-621-4636.