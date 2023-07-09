87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman found dead in her car in West Feliciana

1 hour 20 minutes 35 seconds ago Sunday, July 09 2023 Jul 9, 2023 July 09, 2023 12:09 PM July 09, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

ST. FRANCISVILLE - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in her car just north of St. Francisville Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Brian Spillman told WBRZ that deputies found a woman deceased in her vehicle Sunday around 11 a.m.

Authorities are unsure how the woman died.

State Police have been called in to assist in the investigation.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days