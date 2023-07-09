87°
Woman found dead in her car in West Feliciana
ST. FRANCISVILLE - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman found in her car just north of St. Francisville Sunday afternoon.
Sheriff Brian Spillman told WBRZ that deputies found a woman deceased in her vehicle Sunday around 11 a.m.
Authorities are unsure how the woman died.
State Police have been called in to assist in the investigation.
This is a developing story.
