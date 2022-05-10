Woman found dead in freezer of downtown Atlanta hotel

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a kitchen worker has been found dead in the walk-in freezer of a downtown hotel.



Lt. Charles Hampton said the woman was found Tuesday morning inside the freezer at the Westin Peachtree Plaza, one of the city's largest and most recognizable hotels with its cylindrical shape.



Hampton said a search for the woman began when she didn't return home after her shift. He said investigators reviewed hotel surveillance video, and they believe she may have entered the freezer shortly after 8 p.m. Monday.



Hampton said there was evidence she tried to get out, but he didn't elaborate. He said he wasn't sure whether a mechanism to get out of the freezer was in working order, adding that the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate.