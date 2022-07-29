Woman found dead after fire in Donaldsonville neighborhood

DONALDSONVILLE - Firefighters found a woman dead inside a burning home after getting called to an Ascension Parish neighborhood Wednesday.

The flames were reported around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Catalpa Street and D'Ville Circle. Once inside the house first responders found the body of a woman who appeared to be in her 60s, according to the state fire marshal's office.

It's still unclear how the woman died or what caused the fire.