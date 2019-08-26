Woman, former deputy indicted in rape of 1-year-old

ST. GABRIEL - A former Iberville Parish deputy and the woman he allegedly coerced into performing oral sex on a baby have been indicted for child porn and other charges.

The district attorney's officer confirmed Monday that Shaderick Jones and Iyeshesa Todd were both formally charged by a grand jury for their roles in the rape of the 1-year-old.

According to police, Jones went to the woman's home because he had a warrant out for her arrest for a traffic violation. Todd told authorities Jones came to “wheel and deal,” and blackmailed her into performing oral sex on the child. Jones allegedly told her one of his fantasies was “to have an adult give head to a baby."

A third-party individual eventually brought the video to police after receiving it through Facebook. Investigators were able to determine what time the video was recorded and confirmed the GPS from Jone's police unit said he was present at the home when the assault happened.

Investigators say Jones also threw his cellphone into the Mississippi River in an attempt to destroy evidence. It's believed he had recorded several more videos depicting similar acts using the phone.

Jones had worked for the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office since 2015 and was terminated immediately after the arrest.

Todd is indicted on charges of first-degree rape, aggravated crime against nature and pornography involving juveniles. Jones is charged with pornography involving juveniles, principal to first-degree rape and malfeasance in office.