Woman fighting request to turn in 15-year-old vanity plate

2 hours 6 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, August 28 2019 Aug 28, 2019 August 28, 2019 7:58 AM August 28, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Seacoastonline.com

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman is fighting the state Department of Motor Vehicles over her 15-year-old vanity license plate showing a common parental phrase.

Seacoastonline.com reports Wendy Auger, of Rochester, has been asked to surrender the plate, which reads “PB4WEGO.” The state says phrases related to excretory acts aren’t permitted.

Auger’s appealing. She asked: “Who has a mom or dad or parental figure who hasn’t said that to kids before leaving the house?”

She’s one of 92 New Hampshire drivers who received vanity plate recall letters this year. State records show there are 152,028 vanity plates on the road in New Hampshire.

A DMV spokesperson said plates must be rejected “when they do not conform to legal requirements.” The spokesperson said the state cannot comment on the specifics of Auger’s case.

