86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman fatally shot by deputy after stealing patrol car

2 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, August 30 2018 Aug 30, 2018 August 30, 2018 1:49 PM August 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KOB

Trending News

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (AP) - Investigators say a county sheriff's deputy fatally shot a New Mexico woman after she drove away in a police cruiser with a suspect in the back seat.
  
New Mexico State Police released more details Thursday about the Aug. 23 shooting.
  
They say deputies were responding to a burglary when they encountered several people, including 45-year-old Daniel Ibuado of Belen. Belen is about 30 minutes south of Albuquerque. Ibuado was wanted on an outstanding warrant for aggravated burglary and taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol car.
  
As deputies were talking with him, 34-year-old Virginia Romero of Belen got into the patrol car's front seat and began to drive away.
  
Deputy Ashley Martinez fired at Romero, striking her once. The patrol car crashed and Romero was pronounced dead at the scene.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days