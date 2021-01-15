58°
Woman fatally shot as she pursues man who stole cellphone

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND - A man who stole a woman's cellphone after she set it on the counter at a Cleveland convenience store fatally shot her when she chased after him, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the Glenville neighborhood.

Andrea Randle, 32, was shopping in the store when she put her phone down, police said. The man grabbed the phone and left the store.

Randle chased after the man for about three blocks until he turned and shot her once in the head. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

No other injuries were reported. The shooter remains at large.

