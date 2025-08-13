91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman fatally shot along Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning

2 hours 58 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, August 13 2025 Aug 13, 2025 August 13, 2025 2:51 PM August 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed in a shooting along Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning. 

Officials said 55-year-old Mirtalarellana Ramirez was shot near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Green Oak Drive shortly before 6 a.m.

Ramirez was taken to the hospital where she later died.

