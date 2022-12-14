Woman fatally shot 2 police officers in Mississippi before killing herself, reports say

Photo: The Sun Herald

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. - A woman reportedly shot and killed a pair of police officers in Mississippi before shooting herself early Wednesday morning.

WAPT reports the officers were responding to an incident at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis around 4:30 a.m. when the shooting happened. The shooter was also pronounced dead at the scene in what appeared to be a suicide.

Neither the shooter nor the officers have been identified at this time.