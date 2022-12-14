73°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman fatally shot 2 police officers in Mississippi before killing herself, reports say
BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. - A woman reportedly shot and killed a pair of police officers in Mississippi before shooting herself early Wednesday morning.
WAPT reports the officers were responding to an incident at a Motel 6 in Bay St. Louis around 4:30 a.m. when the shooting happened. The shooter was also pronounced dead at the scene in what appeared to be a suicide.
Trending News
Neither the shooter nor the officers have been identified at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tornado sightings in New Iberia
-
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in Caddo Parish
-
Underground pipe repaired following 2 On Your Side report
-
DEMCO says they are prepared to respond should severe weather cause power...
-
EBR Parish clearing drainage structures ahead of severe weather