Woman faked medical emergency to escape rapist

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge police say a woman was able to escape the man who raped her and held her against her will by faking an emergency medical issue.

On Thursday evening the victim was walking on Avenue B Street in Port Allen when 56-year-old Troy Knighten drove up beside her and forced her inside his vehicle.

Knighten drove to his home and forced her inside. He tied a white extension cord to the door and a board to restrict anyone from entering the residence. When the victim entered his bedroom she noticed a large knife next to the bed which prompted her to not fight back while he raped her.

He brought a white bucket inside the bedroom for her to use the restroom, because she was not allowed to leave.

Friday morning the woman faked some sort medical emergency to be freed from the residence. After the victim left with EMS, she told police about what Knighten had done to her.

Knighten was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first degree rape, simple battery, domestic abuse battery, simple kidnapping, and false imprisonment.