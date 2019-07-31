Woman facing trafficking charge after juvenile brought to BR for sexual purposes

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a 21-year-old woman accused of bringing a juvenile to Baton Rouge for "the purpose of commercial sex."

On Tuesday, undercover agents were conducting a human trafficking/prostitution operation in East Baton Rouge Parish. At approximately 5:35 p.m., agents contacted Ashley Norton on a website used for prostitution.

The agent and Norton agreed to meet at a residence in Baton Rouge. Once there, Norton offered her services for $250.

According to the arrest report, there was another female in the vehicle that was driven by Norton. Authorities discovered that the female was brought to Baton Rouge from Shreveport by Norton for sexual purposes. The female said the suspect "guided her on how to work commercial sex and was responsible for any commercial sex ads on various websites."

Norton was arrested and charged with trafficking of children for sexual purposes.