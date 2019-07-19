Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman facing DWI charge after trooper injured in construction zone crash

32 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, July 19 2019 Jul 19, 2019 July 19, 2019 5:38 AM July 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

MARRERO - Authorities have charged a 21-year-old woman after a trooper with Louisiana State Police was injured in a crash Thursday.

Shortly after 2 a.m., authorities began investigating a crash involving an LSP unit and a second vehicle on LA 45 at Warwick Drive in Jefferson Parish. The initial investigation revealed that the trooper was stopped in the right lane of a construction zone in a fully parked unit with emergency lights activated.

At the same time, Ashley D. Munoz-Delarosa was driving southbound on LA 45 in a 2019 Toyota Camry. Authorities say Munoz-Delarosa disregarded the cones and flares in the construction zone and hit the passenger side of the LSP unit.

Both the trooper and Munoz-Delarosa were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Authorities say Munoz-Delarosa wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Impairment on her part is suspected

Munoz-Delarosa was charged with DWI, careless operation, disregarding barricade signs and signals, and not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

