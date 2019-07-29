75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman facing drug charges following deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

1 hour 32 minutes 14 seconds ago Monday, July 29 2019 Jul 29, 2019 July 29, 2019 7:45 PM July 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN -  Authorities revealed Monday that the girlfriend of a man killed by a sheriff's deputy is being held on drug charges.

Deputies say Jessica Clouatre was in Josef Richardson's room at the Budget 7 Motel with marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia.

A deputy serving a narcotics search warrant killed Richardson Thursday and responding officers arrested Clouatre.

She was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for drug possession and distribution charges. Her bond was set at $41,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days