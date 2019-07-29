Woman facing drug charges following deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - Authorities revealed Monday that the girlfriend of a man killed by a sheriff's deputy is being held on drug charges.

Deputies say Jessica Clouatre was in Josef Richardson's room at the Budget 7 Motel with marijuana, meth and drug paraphernalia.

A deputy serving a narcotics search warrant killed Richardson Thursday and responding officers arrested Clouatre.

She was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail for drug possession and distribution charges. Her bond was set at $41,000.