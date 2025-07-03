Woman facing charges after driving son from crime scene

BATON ROUGE- A woman is facing charges after she drove her son from a shooting last month.

Catina Coleman is facing charges of accessory after the fact, attempted second-degree murder, and contribution of the delinquency of a juvenile.

Coleman's juvenile son, who had an active warrant for attempted second-degree murder, admitted during an interview that his mother drove him away from the scene of a shooting on Myrtlelawn Street on April 23. After the shooting, the juvenile was driven to a residence on 2nd Street.

According to the arrest report, the juvenile gave his recorded statement in the presence of Coleman.

Before speaking with the juvenile, Coleman was interviewed and denied knowing that her son was at the scene. Coleman also denied to leaving the scene with the juvenile.