Woman facing charges after attempting to help mother hide evidence

BATON ROUGE- A daughter has been arrested after attempting help her mother get rid of evidence after a shooting.

The daughter has been identified as 23-year-old Asia Landry.

On Feb. 23 officers were dispatched to a shooting at a park on Oak Villa. Officers learned that after the shooting, the victim ran to an address on Syble Drive to call for help. At the scene on Syble, authorities learned that the victim was sitting in his car with his girlfriend and his 3-year-old daughter when an argument began.

The girlfriend, identified as Elisa Landry, allegedly grabbed a pistol and shot the victim multiple times. After the victim ran for help, Elisa drove off in the car with the child.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were considered life threatening. He had been shot 10 times.

Detectives went to the victim and Elisa's home on North Street in an attempt to make contact with Elisa, but she wouldn't come to the door. Asia, Elisa's daughter, was called to the scene. She told officers that she had been speaking with her mother all day.

When she was brought to the station for questioning, it was discovered that Asia had been giving her mother advice on how to hide evidence via text messages. She also told Elisa she needed to leave the house or she would be arrested.

Asia was arrested March 14 for accessories after the fact and attempted second-degree murder. Elisa was arrested on Feb 23 for attempted second-degree murder and simple kidnapping. She was released March 3.

A photo of Elisa was not immediately provided.