Woman facing attempted murder charge after weekend stabbing

BATON ROUGE - A woman has been arrested following a stabbing in Baton Rouge.

On Saturday deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to an incident around 2 a.m. in the 13800 block of Plank Road. Authorities located a 32-year-old male victim suffering from a stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A short time later, authorities got a second call from a residence in the 15600 block of Plank Road where a woman said she had stabbed a man following an argument. The woman was identified as Debra Mullens.

According to the arrest report, the victim was staying at Mullens' residence at the time. On the day of the stabbing, the two had gotten into an argument over money.

Authorities say the victim paid Mullens an undisclosed amount of money and tried to leave the residence. As he was packing his belongings, Mullens allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the man.

Mullens was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.