Woman facing attempted murder, battery charges following arguments

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing multiple charges following two separate incidents.

The most recent arrest resulted from an April 25 shooting. At approximately 9:44 p.m. police were dispatched to a location on Yuan Drive in reference to a shooting.

At the scene, one of the victims said she had gotten into an argument with another woman. The suspect was identified as Melissa Simmons.

According to the arrest report, during the argument, Simmons pulled out a gun from her waistband and fired approximately three rounds at the victims. After the shooting, Simmons fled the scene.

The suspect is also accused of beating a man with a metal pole from a fence following a verbal argument. The incident happened on July 14, 2016, on Beechwood Drive. Authorities say Simmons hit the man in the chest and attempted to hit him in the head, but she was unable to get any force behind it. At some point, authorities say a minor hit the victim in the head with a crowbar which rendered him unconscious.

For the April shooting, Simmons was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. In the 2016 attack, she was charged with aggravated battery.