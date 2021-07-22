Woman extradited from Germany on trial for 2014 slaying of Ethel couple

Dulce Maria Funez

BATON ROUGE - A woman accused in the brutal 2014 slaying of a Louisiana couple and then accused of evading authorities by fleeing the country was arrested two years after the murders and returned to Louisiana, where she now faces conviction and life in prison.

According to The Advocate, Dulce Maria Funez worked for 51-year-old Connie Hall and 53-year-old Eddie Hall as an employee of their painting business. But after Funez argued with the couple over a reduction in pay and was subsequently fired, authorities believe Funez and her boyfriend, Armando Reyes Diaz, killed the Halls on April 27, 2014.

>Click here for WBRZ's original article on the case<

Officials said Connie Hall was stabbed nearly 40 times and the body of her husband was found next to his bed with his gun still holstered.

Two years after the murder, Diaz was located and arrested in Germany. She was brought back to Louisiana and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Her boyfriend, Diaz, though never found was also charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

This week, a jury will analyze evidence presented in court and decide Funez's fate.