Woman doused with gas, lit on fire at Taco Bell

October 24, 2019
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Police in Florida are looking for a suspect who poured gasoline on a Taco Bell customer and then set her on fire.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening at a Tallahassee Taco Bell restaurant and the suspect is being sought for attempted murder after the victim was left with serious injuries.

The alleged attacker has been identified as Mia Williams, 32, "who identifies as a black female," according to a statement released by the Tallahassee Police Department. Williams fled on foot and police are currently looking for her whereabouts.

"Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, tan capri styled pants, and a red wrap on her head. Williams also had several necklaces around their neck," the statement read.

The victim, who currently remains unidentified, was taken to a hospital by helicopter. Investigators don’t yet know if the suspect knew the female victim involved in the attack or if it was done at random.

